Brokers Set Expectations for Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CORZ. Cowen reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.28.

Core Scientific stock opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 0.11 and a twelve month high of 11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mad River Investors lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

