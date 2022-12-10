Capital One Financial Weighs in on Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Spirit Realty Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

