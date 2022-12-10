Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.38.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$15.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.59. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

