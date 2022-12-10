Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Swatch Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Swatch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for The Swatch Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Swatch Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWGAY. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

SWGAY stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

