KeyCorp Weighs in on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after buying an additional 226,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

