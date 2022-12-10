W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for W. P. Carey’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

