Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Wireless Telecom Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.95. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

About Wireless Telecom Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

