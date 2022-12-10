British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £170.95 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,419 ($41.69) per share, with a total value of £170.95 ($208.45).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,301 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £132.04 ($161.00).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,251 ($39.64) per share, with a total value of £162.55 ($198.21).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,316 ($40.43) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,670 ($32.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,411.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,333.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,406.11.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.99) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,068 ($49.60).

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.