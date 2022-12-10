Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Mike Powell bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,471 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £161.81 ($197.31).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Mike Powell bought 9 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.78) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($169.00).

Mondi Stock Up 1.7 %

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($18.14) on Friday. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,953 ($23.81). The company has a market cap of £7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 691.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,491.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60.

About Mondi

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.78) to GBX 1,760 ($21.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

