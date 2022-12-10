National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Acquires 15 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,026 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £153.90 ($187.66).

On Monday, November 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 971 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £145.65 ($177.60).

On Friday, October 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.14) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($178.32).

NG opened at GBX 1,017 ($12.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £37.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,255.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 963.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,049.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 17.84 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,419.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.88) to GBX 1,020 ($12.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

