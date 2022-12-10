Rupert Labrum Buys 150,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Rupert Labrum bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,487.14).

Rupert Labrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Rupert Labrum acquired 100,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,658.09).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON PRIM opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.88. The company has a market cap of £4.26 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. Primorus Investments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

