Colin D. Keogh Buys 1,469 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,469 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £15,306.98 ($18,664.77).

Hiscox Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($12.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2,385.23. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,054 ($12.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 944.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 923.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.73) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.07) to GBX 1,015 ($12.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.28) to GBX 975 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 930 ($11.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.90).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

