Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Sells £39,684.60 in Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins sold 36,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £39,684.60 ($48,389.95).

Phil Higgins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Phil Higgins purchased 10,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($12,315.57).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Phil Higgins purchased 80,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £76,800 ($93,647.12).

Shearwater Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SWG opened at GBX 109 ($1.33) on Friday. Shearwater Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £25.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.46.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Further Reading

