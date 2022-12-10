Andries Liebenberg Sells 16,282 Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Stock

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider Andries Liebenberg sold 16,282 shares of Renew stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.45), for a total value of £112,834.26 ($137,585.98).

Renew Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 694 ($8.46) on Friday. Renew Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 550 ($6.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($10.66). The stock has a market cap of £547.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,388.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 623.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 657.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Renew alerts:

Renew Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.33 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Renew Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also

