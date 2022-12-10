Steve Hare Sells 25,056 Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.60), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($240,447.16).
The Sage Group Stock Performance
LON SGE opened at GBX 778.80 ($9.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3,115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 747.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 707.97.
The Sage Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.
