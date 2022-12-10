Steve Hare Sells 25,056 Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.60), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($240,447.16).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

LON SGE opened at GBX 778.80 ($9.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3,115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 747.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 707.97.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Sage Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 685 ($8.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.78) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 753 ($9.18).

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.