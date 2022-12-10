Charles Wigoder Sells 25,000 Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) insider Charles Wigoder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($29.26), for a total transaction of £600,000 ($731,618.10).

Telecom Plus Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 2,230 ($27.19) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,226.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,031.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,912.28. Telecom Plus Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,262 ($15.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,530 ($30.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

See Also

