BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) a C$20.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price objective on Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Softchoice Stock Performance
TSE SFTC opened at 15.90 on Wednesday. Softchoice has a 52 week low of 13.57 and a 52 week high of 28.66.
About Softchoice
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.