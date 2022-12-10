Scotiabank Raises Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRE. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
TSE MRE opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.78. The stock has a market cap of C$989.56 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.34.
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
