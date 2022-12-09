1,331 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.12. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.