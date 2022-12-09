Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

MDT opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

