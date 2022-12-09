State Street Corp Has $1.05 Billion Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.27% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,048,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

