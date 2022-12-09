Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,320,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,789 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.96% of Carrier Global worth $1,193,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

