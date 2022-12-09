Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.08% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

