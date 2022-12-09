Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,095,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $428.54 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.