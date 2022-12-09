Delphia USA Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.06% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

