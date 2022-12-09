AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 68,078 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

