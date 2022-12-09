Millennium Management LLC Sells 512,876 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of CenterPoint Energy worth $49,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

