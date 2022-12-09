Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 803.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $92,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $198.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

