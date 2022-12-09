BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 140.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BlackLine by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

BlackLine Stock Up 6.2 %

BL stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

