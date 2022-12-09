Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,388 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

