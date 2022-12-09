Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.23 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $427.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.08.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.