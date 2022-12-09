Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFE. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

