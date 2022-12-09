Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AON by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,643,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

NYSE:AON opened at $306.57 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

