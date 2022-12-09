Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

