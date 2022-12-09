AQR Capital Management LLC Has $43.92 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,844 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.