State Street Corp Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State Street Corp cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,471,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,190,929 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,019,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.88 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -398.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

