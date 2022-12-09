Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Ciena Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $166,651.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

