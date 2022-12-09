Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

NYSE DLR opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.