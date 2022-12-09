Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VGT opened at $337.46 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.08.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

