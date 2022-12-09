AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,875 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

