Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 169,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 279.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

