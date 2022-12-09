DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 6,488 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $31,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COO opened at $319.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.10.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.