Delphia USA Inc. Invests $201,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $103.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

