Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 2,072 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

