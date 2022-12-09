Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,919 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CANO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,816,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 861,600 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cano Health Stock Down 20.5 %

Cano Health Profile

NYSE CANO opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

