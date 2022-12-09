Delphia USA Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 163.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

ILMN opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.