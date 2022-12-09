State Street Corp Has $1.08 Billion Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,393,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,264,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,082,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

State Street Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.