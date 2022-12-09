Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 71.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,987,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $474,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum Profile

Shares of CPE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

