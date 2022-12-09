State Street Corp Sells 345,226 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,427,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $1,168,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO opened at $117.50 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

