Delphia USA Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Delphia USA Inc. cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $22.98 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.